Officers investigate multiple shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating two shootings from Tuesday night.

Officers say the first one happened around 6:40 p.m. at a house near North Walnut and West Voorhees Streets. When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old that was shot in the leg.

He told officers he was inside the house when several gunshots came through the window and he was hit in the leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man said he did not see who shot the gun. Officers spoke to several witnesses who saw a silver-colored car and a dark-colored car both speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Later than night around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fairchild and Harmon Streets for shots fired. When they got there, police found a car crash scene near Fairchild and Walnut Streets. At that scene, they spoke with a 29-year-old Danville man who said he was chased and shot at by people who were in a dark colored car.

The victim told officers he was on Harmon approaching Fairchild when a dark colored car drove up behind him. As he turned onto Fairchild, he heard several gunshots and sped away. As the victim was driving away, he hit another car at Fairchild and Walnut. A 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was hurt in the crash.

Police are investigating whether these shootings and a shooting on November 30 on Harmon Street are related. Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to call police.