COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office said one person is dead after a late Monday morning crash.

In a release, officials said Carl Wagoner was driving north on County Road 700 E while Beverly Longshaw was traveling west on County Road 1700 North. Both drivers failed to yield at the intersection. The two cars crashed into each other in the middle of the intersection.

Wagoner was taken to the hospital. Longshaw was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.