Officers investigate armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking into an armed robbery investigation that started in Champaign and led them to Rantoul.

Champaign Police said their preliminary investigation indicated a T-Mobile store on Prospect Avenue was robbed by knifepoint around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported to Champaign Police.

Officials said it was believed the suspect got into a car and drove up to Rantoul.

Illinois State Police said they attempted to make a traffic stop in the area and the car sped away. Officials said it was believed the person in the car was the suspect from the Champaign robbery.

State Police said they were able to locate the car in an area near Walmart in Rantoul, off of I-57. The suspect was not found.

Troopers said they set up a perimeter in the area and called in a helicopter to help them locate the suspect. So far, that individual has not yet been caught.