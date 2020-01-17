Officers investigate after taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a robbery after a taxi driver told them he was held at gunpoint.

Officers say it happened late Thursday night near Victory Street and Cleveland Avenue. When they got there, they met with a Mr. Taxi driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint by two male subjects who appeared to be teenagers.

The victim told police he picked the subjects up near East Harrison and Anderson Streets. After he picked them up, the victim drove them near Victory and Cleveland where one of the subjects pointed a gun at him and the other displayed a knife. They made the victim get out of the car and took his personal items.

The suspects stole the car and drove it away. In the early hours of Friday morning, officers found the car abandoned on Beard Street.

Officers continue to investigate this robbery and another one that happened on January 8. In that crime, a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed in the same area. Police say they do not know at this time if these incidents are related.

Anyone who has information regarding either incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.