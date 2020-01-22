Officers investigate after man hurt in shooting

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was hurt during a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers say they were called to the SS Friendly Mart in Pembroke Township at 9:30 p.m. in reference to two subjects with guns. When they got there, they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot. Around the same time, deputies were told about a person at the Dollar General in Sun River terrace that had been shot.

Deputies responded to the call and found 29-year-old Randle C.M. Haymore of Chicago. He was taken to the hospital to get treated for a gunshot wound. Officers say Haymore had not been forthcoming with information that could help them with their investigation. “Unfortunately, when victims do not fully cooperated in the investigation of a shooting, it is difficult for detectives to identify the offender(s), which in turn allows these individuals to remain on the streets,” said Sheriff Mike Downey.

At this time, deputies say it appears the two incidents are related. Investigators are processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

January 22, 2020- Kankakee, IL- Yesterday evening at approximately 9:30 pm, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office received a call of two subjects with guns at the SS Friendly Mart (2727 South 13000 East Road) in Pembroke Township. When Officers arrived they located what appeared to be evidence of a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot. The crime scene was secured and Detectives were dispatched to process the scene. At about the same time, Deputies were advised of a person at the Dollar General in Sun River Terrace that had been shot. Deputies responded to the call and located 29 year-old Randle C.M. Haymore, of Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Haymore was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Haymore has not been completely forthcoming in regards to the investigation thus far, however.

At this time, it appears that the original call of two individuals with guns at the SS Friendly Mart and the shooting of Mr. Haymore are related. Investigators are processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (815) 932-7463 {815-93-CRIME} where they can remain anonymous and receive cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of the responsible suspects.