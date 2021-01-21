Officers investigate after man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after they responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

They said it happened near West John Street and Teal Cove Court around 12:15 p.m. A man was shot. He was taken to the hospital. Police said they believe his injuries were non-life-threatening.

A neighbor said she saw a car drive up while the man was standing at the corner of John and Teal Cove. She stated someone got out of the car, shot at the man and then got back in the car and drove away.