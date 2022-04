CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night.

Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Officers are continuing to investigate this situation. If you have any information, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers.