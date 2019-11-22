Officers hurt trying to remove woman from store

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three University of Illinois police were hurt while trying to remove a woman from a video store Thursday night. It happened at the Family Video store on Philo Road.

Police said Treva Murray, 44, refused to leave the store. When officers arrived, they said she knocked down display merchandise and started swinging objects at police. They tased her, but it had no effect. It took four police officers to take her to the ground.

The three officers were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Murray is charged with battery, resisting a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and trespassing.