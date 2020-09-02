Officers give child car seats to driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A parent picking up classroom materials from a Bloomington elementary school witnessed an act of kindness by city police officers.

Elizabeth Robertson said she was in a school supplies pick up line at Brigham Elementary when she saw a policewoman approach the car ahead of her. The officer began speaking with that driver and taking notes, and then signaled her to pull over once she was done with her pick-up.

After Robertson was finished getting her own child’s study materials and checking in with their teachers, she saw that more squad cars had pulled up. She then observed an officer retrieve two booster car seats from their vehicle — one brown and one red — and brought them over to the car that was pulled over.

“The two officers came up and started talking with the mom and the children and helping them get up and sit in their seats, and chatting with them and smiling,” Robertson said, adding that “It made my heart so happy to see!”