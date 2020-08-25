Officers: FedEx driver receives minor scratches after crash with train

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office said a FedEx truck driver only had some scratches after a crash with a train that happened Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Route 54 and 600 East, around a mile-and-a-half northeast of Gibson City. Officers said the truck driver was traveling southbound on 600E and the train was eastbound along Route 54.

They said the truck driver was slowing down to cross the railroad track, but did not see the train coming because of trees that were blocking the driver’s view of the train. The train honked their horn, but officers said it was too late for the truck to back up.

Officers stated the FedEx driver dove into the back of the truck with the packages. The train hit one of the truck’s headlights and bumper.

Again, the sheriff’s office said the driver of the truck only received minor scratches. No one on the train was hurt.

It took around an hour for deputies to clear the scene.