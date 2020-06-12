Officers continue investigating dog found hanging from walkway

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are continuing to investigate after a dog was found hanging from an elevated walkway last week in the Jasper Street road tunnel.

Lieutenant Jeff Scheibly with Macon County Animal Control said they are still looking into if the dog was intentionally placed there or if it slipped. There was no surveillance video available of that area.

Lt. Scheibly also said the dog was not micro-chipped, nor did it have registration tags. No known owner has come forward as of Friday.

If you have any information about this, call Macon County Animal Control at (217) 425-4508 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 424-1319.