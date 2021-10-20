Officers commend woman for helping save child

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police officers praised a woman for her role in helping save a child.

In a Facebook post, officers stated Kim Peters–a nurse and Mattoon resident– called police after she became concerned about a child while in a store checkout line. She was behind an adult who was holding a small child. “She observed the child to have labored breathing and bruising/cuts on different parts of his body,” said police. “Additionally, she was alarmed by the adult’s demeanor and some of his actions.”

Peters continued to monitor the two while police were on their way. When officers got there, she gave them a detailed description of what she saw.

The adult was arrested for several criminal offenses. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released into DCFS’s care.

“Thank you, Kim,” said officers. “Without your observations and quick actions the outcome of this situation could have been very different. We appreciate you very much!”

Peters was given a MPD Challenge Coin for her help.