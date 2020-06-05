Officers: Car found in Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A car that was reported stolen Wednesday has been found.

Officers said the car was found in Lake Decatur on Friday. Crews had searched the lake on Wednesday because they found evidence the car could have rolled into the water. When officers got to the owner’s home to take a report, they found a retaining wall that looked like it was ran over.

Crews came up empty on their search of the water Wednesday. However, officers said the car was found in the water on Friday. They said a caller saw it about eight feet from the shore. It was towed out of the water.