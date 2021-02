The general trend of things being cold and snowy hasn't changed. What has changed is how active things will be in terms of systems passing through the area over the next week. We could potentially see four of them. Most of them, like tonight's, will be weaker, but early next week has the chance for seeing some decent snowfall should the forecast stay the same. We are also still talking about cold temperatures, especially for this weekend where Wind Chill Advisories have been already posted.

The first system of the 7-day will enter the area late tonight with some light snow showers north of I-74. Lows will be cold around 7 with wind chills down to around -15 thanks to a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.