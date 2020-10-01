Officers arrest sex offender after learning he lived close to a school

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a 21-year-old Teutopolis man, who they stated was a sexual predator, after they learned he was living close to a school.

Effingham officers said Larry Bedwell III was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of failure to register – sex offender: failure to notify change of address and failure to notify change of employment. Bedwell was arrested on Wednesday.

This comes after officers learned Bedwell was living in the 300 block of North 3rd Street, which they said was in close proximity to a school, a prohibited area for registered sexual predators. In a Facebook post, police said Bedwell was registered to an address in rural Teutopolis.

Additionally, officers stated investigators found evidence to support arresting him for aggravated criminal sexual assault. They did not give details on that evidence.

“The investigation determined that Bedwell did not have contact with any area students or enter any school property.”

Bedwell is expected to be charged on Friday.