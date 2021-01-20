Officers arrest man in connection to shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a man Wednesday morning for a shooting that happened in September 2020.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 15 in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. When officers got there, they found a 25-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As they investigated, police were able to identify 32-year-old Henry Pettigrew as the suspect in this shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Pettigrew on September 25. Bond on the warrant was set at $250,000.

At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Pettigrew. He was taken into custody in the 1600 block of Olympian Road in Urbana.

Pettigrew was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.