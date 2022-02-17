URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a man they said was wanted in connection to a shooting.

In a news release, U of I Police officers said Martines A. Gill was arrested Tuesday near Coler and Western avenues. He was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence. He was also arrested on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gill had been wanted in connection to a shooting last year in Champaign, according to police. Officers took him in after they recognized him walking on a sidewalk Tuesday.

When police arrested Gill, they found a gun in his jacket pocket and two bags of cocaine that had been thrown on the sidewalk immediately next to him, according to officers.