SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were arrested after someone told officers they were stabbed early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to an apartment near South Douglas Avenue and Junction Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed in the arm. Another person was hit by a thrown object. Officers did not describe that object.

A woman said she and her father were stabbed by someone who lived upstairs in the apartment. While officers looked around, they found Dimetri Johnson hitting a woman near the building. Deputies said he had also been involved in the stabbing.

Johnson ran into the apartment. Deputies went after him and arrested him for aggravated battery, mob action and other charges. He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Dimetri Johnson

Latasha Johnson

Michael Johnson

Steve Johnson

Three other people were also arrested in connection to this situation. Those people include:

Latasha Johnson – She was taken to the hospital for treatment before going to jail. She posted a $500 bond and was released.

Michael Johnson – He was wanted on traffic warrants out of Grundy and Sangamon counties. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then issued a notice to appear.

Steve Johnson – He went to the hospital for treatment prior to being taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He was released on bond.

All three of these people will be charged with aggravated battery and mob action, according to Campbell.

Additionally, the sheriff said a woman who was hurt during this situation took herself to the hospital. Another 29-year-old woman involved refused treatment.