Officers arrest 30-year-old man after one hurt in stabbing, robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 33-year-old man is expected to survive after being stabbed several times during a robbery early Thursday morning in downtown Champaign.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the Illinois Terminal, 45, E. University Avenue, after dispatchers were told there was a robbery and a stabbing.

When the got to the scene, police say they found a a man who had several injuries indicating he had been stabbed.

CPD says the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was approached by a suspect who asked for cigarettes and his cell phone. That person kept making demands, detectives say, and when the victim refused the suspect took out a knife and attacked him.

Police say he was stabbed several times during a fight and the suspect took his property before fleeing the scene.

CPD officers say they found him nearby and arrested the suspect following a short foot chase that ended near Walnut and Chester streets. They add that the victim’s property was recovered.

The release identified the suspect as 30-year-old Tavonn Galloday, of Champaign. Police say they are charging him with armed robbery, aggravated battery, and resisting/obstructing police.

He was booked at the Champaign County Correctional Center, the release says.

Detectives say they are still actively investigating. They say anyone with information about the robbery and assault should contact CPD at 217-351-4545. You can meet with a detective privately.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 (TIPS); going online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.