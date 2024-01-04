URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department released new crime data comparing the numbers from 2023 and 2022.

The study looks at statistics like robbery, assaults and homicides. Lieutenant Mike Cervantes said they used a technology approach to calculate the report. He said they’re pleased to see improvement in certain areas, but know they have more work ahead.

“One of the biggest things the new chief has been working on is developing and building bridges, and trying to gain trust within the community,” Cervantes said.

Crimes like homicide increased from three cases to four, and rape cases dropped from 23 to 16. However, theft has been an issue that hasn’t gone away. In 2023, 36 thefts happened compared to 23 the previous year. Champaign funeral home owner and community activist Seon Williams believes several factors could be at play.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things that are going on with inflation,” Williams said. “So, I think the desperation is there with inflation and folks not returning to work from COVID.”

Banio Koroma, another community member, agreed and offered a solution.

“One way to combat crime is to provide more opportunities for those who feel like crime is the only resort that they have,” Koroma said.

Koroma also said mentors connecting with younger adults earlier in life can help to combat the issue.

“We need to counter all the negative influences that come from social media and mass media,” Koroma said. “And just let our youth know that there’s another option and also let our community members know there are other options so that you don’t have to resort to a life of crime.”

Despite murders going up, the study also shows four out of the seven city wards with a decrease in murders. Cervantes said law enforcement and community members need to work together if they want numbers to stay down.

“We need, not only witnesses, but if they have video footage, if there’s any information at all that can be useful to us in an investigation, we need the community’s help,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes said there will be more numbers to come next week for people to look at. You can check the current stats here.