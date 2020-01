DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are targeting speeders on the 2200 block of Denmark Road, mainly on the Dallas Bowman Road.

Commander Terry McCord says they have been adding more patrols on that stretch of road for the past three weeks. They’ve found that a lot of drivers go around 20 mph over the speed limit. Around 15 drivers have been ticketed for speeding, but McCord says that’s not their goal. Instead, it’s on the safety of drivers there.