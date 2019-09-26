Officer’s act of kindness

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people on facebook are saying how proud they are of a Danville police officer.

Tuesday night someone shared how he stopped traffic to help an older man with a cane cross a busy street.

Seth Talbott was patrolling the area around Vermilion and Davis streets. He says he had passed the man once and stopped to talk to him. When he circled back, the man was trying to cross Vermilion Street and cars were coming from both directions. One of his biggest concerns is, someone wouldn’t see the man trying to cross and he would get hit.

So Talbott pulled out and turned on his lights to help the man across. Talbott says he didn’t do this for any type of recognition, “when I’m doing something like this I’m not really thinking about it that way I’m thinking of just helping that individual at a micro level instead of the whole side of thing. but when you see the outcome, like on facebook, I think it does help us, even though that wasn’t the intention.”

Although he wasn’t thinking about it, he knows actions like this can help to build relationships with the community.

The police chief says acts of kindness like this aren’t uncommon for his officers, but he’s glad the community is recognizing them for it.