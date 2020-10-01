Officers: 16-year-old girl arrested for murder

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a juvenile has been charged in connection to the death of an Olney teenager.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 18-year-old Rick Meador in Florida. He was arrested in connection to the September death of Kyle M. Johnson in Olney.

Additionally, a 16-year-old girl was also taken into custody. She was listed as missing and endangered.

Later in the afternoon, officials stated an arrest warrant was issued for the girl for first degree murder by accountability. The 16-year-old is now awaiting extradition in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Center in Crestview, Florida.

There have now been three arrests made in connection to Johnson’s death. Those individuals included 18-year-old Rick Meador, 33-year-old Tara Haws and the 16-year-old girl. Officers said all three people were from Olney.