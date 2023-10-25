Update at 4:00 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed the identity of the State Trooper who was shot late Tuesday night in Springfield.

Officials said the trooper is Dakotah Chapman-Green. While conducting a traffic stop on Toronto Road, he was shot in the leg, allegedly by 37-year-old Cristobal Santana.

Chapman-Green remains in the hospital in serious condition.

At the Illinois State Capitol, the House of Representatives returned from a veto session by acknowledging the shooting. Several representatives mentioned it during speeches on the floor and the House held a moment of silence. Representative Mike Coffey (R-Springfield) also released a statement to the press on the matter.

“It’s very sad to see a man believed to be wanted on murder charges in Chicago, make his way to Springfield and shoots an Illinois State Trooper, Coffey said. “This trooper is in serious condition at a Springfield hospital because he was simply doing his job by protecting the community.”

Calling for support for law enforcement, Coffey added, “The professional training by responding officers, helped save this trooper’s life. It’s time we stand up to criminals and back the badge as senseless crimes continue to cause havoc throughout our communities.”

Update at 6:55 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of shooting a law enforcement officer in Springfield Tuesday night has been arrested. The Illinois State Police also confirmed that the officer is an Illinois State Trooper.

ISP officials said their preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated that the Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Toronto Road and interacted with the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Cristobal Santana of Chicago. Santana, officials added, was wanted in connection to a recent murder in Chicago.

During that traffic stop, officials said shots were fired and the Trooper was hit in the leg. Santana fled his car on foot, but was arrested at 2 a.m.

Toronto Road has since reopened to traffic.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer has been shot in Springfield and a search is underway for the suspect, police confirmed.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said the injured officer is a member of a different department, but was on Toronto Road for a traffic stop at around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday night. The officer was shot during that traffic stop and the suspect is believed to still be in the area.

Springfield Police, Illinois State Police and officers from several other jurisdictions responded to the scene near Cotton Hill Drive. Officers provided medical aid to the injured officer until EMS arrived and took the officer to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Toronto Road is currently shut down between Cotton Hill Road and Horseview Drive as part of the search for the suspect. Officers are searching an area bordered by Toronto Road, Hazel Dell Road, 11th Street and Interstate 55.

People living in the area are advised to shelter in place. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact Sangamon County Dispatch at 217-788-8311.

Toronto Road is expected to be closed for an extended, unknown amount of time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as WCIA learns more.