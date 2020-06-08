Officer shoots dog after it attacks

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog was killed after it attacked an officer executing a search warrant.

Police responded to Jimmy John’s, in the 700-block of West Champaign, about 9:30 pm, Wednesday. An investigation determined shots were fired after a physical confrontation following a planned drug transaction. Several rounds of ammunition were found in the parking lot. Two suspects reportedly fired at one man.

Continued investigation determined a location for authorities to request a search warrant in the 1300-block of Abram Drive. A large dog was seen in the window, but the resident and owner of the dog secured it in a kennel so officers could proceed with the search warrant.

While investigators were searching the property, the dog broke from its kennel and immediately attacked the officer, biting him. The officer tried to retreat, but the dog continued its attack. The officer was forced to fire his gun at the animal. The single shot was lethal. The officer was treated for bites and lacerations to his hand.

The original incident is still under investigation as well as an internal review.