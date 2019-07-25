Officer seeks update to memorial

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer is fighting to give a fallen officer the recognition he deserves. Officer Scott Workman says he came across the name Herbert H. Bronson in a newsletter from his department.

Workman sought more information from area libraries and was able to find out Bronson was killed in the line of duty in 1874 when George Strange stabbed him.

Workman wants Bronson to be memorialized by having his name etched in the national memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as through a memorial at the Charleston Police Department.