Officer revives driver on interstate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is alive after an Illinois State Trooper was able to revive him. It happeend near the White Heath exit on I-72 Thursday evening.

State police said an Illinois Conservation Police Officer was driving east on the interstate when he saw a car slowly driving west in the median. The officer noticed the driver was slumped over the steering wheel. When he got to him, the driver wasn’t breathing. He started doing CPR until state troopers were able to get to the scene. The man was revived, and was taken to a hospital. No word on his condition.

Police are still investigating.