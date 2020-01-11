Officer prepares for New York Fashion Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– One police officer in Springfield is getting ready to enjoy the trip of a lifetime.

Tami Russell has served with the Springfield Police Department for 14 years. She is a breast cancer survivor. Last fall, she and other SIU patients worked the runway in New Berlin, modeling Anaono, a line of undergarments designed to fit the needs of breast cancer survivors. Now, her doctors are sending her to New York City to strut her stuff with Anaono’s designer During New York Fashion Week.

Russell said she is nervous and excited at the same time. “I guess I’m nervous because I’m not used to this kind of attention for me but a the same time, I’m super honored they thought I would be a good pick to go,” she said.

New York Fashion Week kicks off next month. She will bring her husband along for the ride.