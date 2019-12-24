Officer laid to rest after motorcycle crach

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old phoenix police officer was off-duty while riding a motorcycle in Arizona when he lost control and crashed last week. Now, that loss is being felt right here in central Illinois.

Officer Newman was a Clinton native. He joined the Phoenix Police Department a little over a year and a half ago in June 2018. They say he had that go-getter attitude and showed so much promise.

The somber sound of church bells rang in honor of Newman. A whole community gathered in remembrance of a hometown hero gone too soon.

A service was held at First Christian Church of Clinton, which was followed by countless cars in procession to Oak Park Cemetery where Officer Newman was finally laid to rest.

His death brought family, friends, and police from all over the state to the small town. Newman was also in the U.S. armed forces for 5 years before the police force. His fellow marines made the trip to pay their respects and were also joined by officers from Phoenix.

Newman’s grandfather was a Clinton police officer. He was following in the footsteps of an entire family of first responders.