SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer shot a suspect during a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded to a home in the 3500-block of Carnoustie Drive, just before 3 am, Friday. They found the suspect armed with a firearm.

The suspect was hurt and is being treated at the hospital. The extent of injuries was not released.

The officer is a 4-year veteran of the department. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.