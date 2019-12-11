Officer impersonator sentenced to probation

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indiana man found guilty of impersonating an officer was sentenced to two years of probation.

Justin Hefner walked into the sheriff’s office last year. He asked deputies if they would help him make arrests. Officers were already aware of Hefner and had been looking into him after he made anti-officer posts on social media.

He was carrying a BB gun when he was arrested. Deputies also found a gun inside his car.

In addition to the two years probation, Hefner will be subjected to random drug testing, search and seizures and he must take prescribed medications.