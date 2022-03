SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Police Officer was given a Certificate of Appreciation from Chief Scarlette on Saturday for her outstanding work.

According to police, Officer Balog was able to gain the trust of an apprehensive victim of an aggravated domestic battery. They said the victim suffered potentially disfiguring injuries. Officer Balog talked to the injured victim and was able to obtain a statement that will lead to an arrest.