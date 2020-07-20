Officer helps baby deer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One officer helped a sick animal this past weekend.

A Mahomet Police Officer helped a baby deer. The fawn was taken to the Vet Med Clinic in Urbana for care.

Veterinarians say the deer was sick. One director says she appreciates the action the officer took.

“Our goal, in this case, was to help that deer and give him the best care that we could. I think all of coming together as a community and advocating for that animal and advocating for that same message can be quite powerful.”

The Vet Med Clinic cares for about 2,000 animals each year. Unfornately, the baby deer died.