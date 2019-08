DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer had his final sendoff Wednesday, and he decided to go out in style.

The Decatur Police Department posted Officer Cory Barrow’s last signoff to their Facebook page. But it didn’t end with his goodbye. Instead, Barrows hopped out of the squad car and busted a move to Footloose. He said it’s his go-to song.

Barrows has been with the department for 30 years.