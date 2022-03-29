SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette presented one of his officers with a Certificate of Commendation Tuesday night for her actions during a call involving a young girl in crisis.

Officer Taylor Sullivan was among those who responded on Mar. 20 to a house in the 1100 block of Reservoir Street for a report of a suicidal girl armed with a knife. Officers attempted to persuade the girl drop the knife, but she did not respond to their initial efforts.

Springfield Police said on Facebook that Sullivan was able to develop a rapport with the girl and used “calm, nurturing dialogue” to get the girl to drop the knife. The girl was then escorted out of the house and to a waiting ambulance.

Springfield Police credited Sullivan’s verbal de-escalation skills with persuading the girl to drop the knife.

“Officer Sullivan displayed calmness, patience, and genuine empathy toward the girl to gain her trust which lead to a peaceful resolution,” Springfield Police said. “Officer Sullivan went above and beyond and in doing so she saved a young girl’s life.”