Officer Chris Oberheim to be laid to rest Wednesday

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A funeral for slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim is planned Wednesday in Decatur, with a procession leading to Monticello Cemetery.

One week ago, Officer Oberheim was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Another officer was shot during the response.

The services started at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God. Only family, friends, invited guests, and first responders are in attendance.

Before the services began, flags were lining the street leading to the church. Law enforcement from several agencies showed up to pay their respects.

Oberheim was 44-years-old when he died. He was a husband and a father, and his children attended Monticello Schools. He started his career with the Decatur Police Department in 2000, and he joined Champaign Police in 2008.

The officer received two medals for valor for his courageous acts of selfless bravery.

An interment will take place immediately after the funeral at Monticello Cemetery. The procession is expected to start around 1:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to line the procession route.

Departure: Maranatha Assembly of God Church, Wednesday, May 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m.