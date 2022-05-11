WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Wednesday was the first day of National Police Week, an annual observance of the peace officers who have died in the line of duty. This year is the 34th Candle Light Vigil, where the names of officers who died are added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

There were 472 officers who died in 2021. That is the most officer deaths our country has ever seen. Of those officers, 14 are from the state of Illinois, including Officer Chris Oberheim, whose name is being engraved to the Memorial Wall and he will be recognized this week.

This honor comes near the one year anniversary of his death. Officer Oberheim was shot on May 19 while responding to a domestic call in Champaign. His wife Amber Oberheim, their children and many family members have flown out to celebrate his life and legacy this week and to not forget about the sacrifice he made for his community.

The 34th annual Candle Light Vigil at the National Mall where Officer Oberheim’s name will be read aloud including the 618 other officers who died in 2020 and 2021.