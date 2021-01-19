Office gives free winter items to those in need

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter is the perfect time to donate items to those in need. A place in Urbana is giving away free essential clothing.

Outside the Champaign County Recorder of Deeds Office is a giving tree. They’ve teamed up with Cunningham Township.

You can take what you need and donate what you can. They’re coats, scarves, hats, and masks for free.

Over 4,000 people have been helped already this year.

“There is a greater need. And I think anytime that we can offer this stuff up every year, even without a pandemic, this is a big deal to people. And just being able to offer it up is helpful,” says Recorder of Deeds Mike Ingram.

The office is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. You can stop in anytime.