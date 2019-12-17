Off-duty officer killed in crash

PHOENIX, Arizona (CBS) — An off-duty Phoenix police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash overnight, police say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday near Glendale.

Phoenix police have identified the officer killed in the crash as 25-year-old Blake Newman.

Police say that Officer Newman’s motorcycle hit a curb and he lost control of the bike. The officer was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officer Newman graduated from Clinton High School in 2014. His grandfather was a Clinton, Illinois police officer. He was a fifth generation police officer.

Officer Newman began his service with the Phoenix Police Department on June 18, 2018 and was assigned to the patrol in the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain precinct. He is survived by his parents, extended family and friends.