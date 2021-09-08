O’Fallon Police find missing teenager

(UPDATED) O’Fallon Police said Barnett has been found.

O’FALLON, Ill. (WCIA) — The O’Fallon Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing 14-year-old.

Officers said Karah Barnett is 5’7″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears braces & glasses. She also has five ear piercings and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue jeans with holes in them.

Barnett’s last known location was 202 Jefferson Street in O’Fallon. She was last seen there around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She left the house on foot.

Officers said she has a condition that places her in danger.

If you know where Barnett is, call O’Fallon Police at (618) 624-4545 or your location police.