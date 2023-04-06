MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– Amber Oberheim, wife of fallen Officer Chris Oberheim, is speaking out after her brother-in-law was named in a Decatur officer-involved shooting.

“I think it gave us all some anxiety and it’s not ever one of those things you wanna wake up to, right? But we are very thankful that everybody is safe,” said Oberheim.

Oberheim got a text message she is all too familiar with, letting her know Chris’ brother Joe was sent on a domestic violence call, where shots were fired.

“I think I remember saying something along the lines like ‘Good grief Joe, what in the world,” said Oberheim.

Oberheim says violence towards police has got to stop.

“It’s a pretty well-known fact that domestic calls that involve domestic violence of some sort are one of the most dangerous calls that officers can go on, and so it’s never a situation they can take lightly,” said Oberheim. “It happens a lot, they get a lot of calls for arguments or fights.”

She says what may be a relatively normal or routine call can turn deadly very quickly. That’s left her wondering what else can be done to put an end to this.

“From my perspective, it is not a policy procedure issue, it’s a human issue and so until people decide to start making better decisions and not putting officers in a situation where they are either having a gun pulled on them or a knife thrown at them or any number of potentially harmful, hurtful, fatal things,” said Oberheim. “Until people stop making bad decisions there will always be a risk for every officer on the street.”

Oberheim says their family is doing okay, they are just thankful Joe is safe.

“Of course, it’s triggering, but I usually look at these situations and say this really isn’t about me, like this situation is about Joe and the officers that were involved and the department in Decatur who has been through a lot in this last year,” said Oberheim.

She and her daughters brought lunch to the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday and their police therapy dog, Obie.

Oberheim says they will continue their mission of supporting officers and their families.