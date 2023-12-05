DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The people currently living in historic Powers Mansion in Decatur have been ordered by a judge to leave the property.

Nonprofit organization History of the Heartland oversaw the sale of the mansion and offered an update to the saga. They said that during court proceedings between the occupants and attorneys representing the new owner, the occupants made a last-minute offer to settle the case, but it could not be resolved.

The occupants asked for a continuance in the case to allow time for consideration of the offer, but the judge rejected this request on Tuesday, calling the offer “a day late and a dollar short.” He then ordered the occupants out of the mansion.

The decision ended a long-running dispute over the rights to property. The occupants refused to allow anyone inside to see the condition of the property, even as it went up for auction. In September, the property was bought by Norma Jean Fick for $175,000.

With the court case settled and the occupants evicted, History of the Heartland is looking ahead to a planned renovation of the 113-year-old mansion.