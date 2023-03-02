CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People were displaced from their home after the Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire on Thursday.

A resident of the home reported the fire. When crews arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Richards Lane around 5:30 p.m., they reported no smoke or flames showing from the exterior of the home.

The fire department said when crews got inside, they found an active fire in the living room and heavy smoke. Crews extinguished the fire quickly while other crews vented the smoke from the home.

Crews continue to investigate, and the cause has not yet been determined at this time. No one was hurt, but the people who live there will be displaced.

The fire department reminds all citizens to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and to also have and practice a home escape plan.