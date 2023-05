CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials are investigating the cause of an exterior house fire in Champaign.

It displaced the people who live in a house on West Beardsley Avenue near North James Street. The fire department says someone inside made the call Wednesday night, and when crews arrived around 7:37, there they found “heavy fire” coming from the side of the house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a single hose line before it moved inside. No one was hurt.