Oberheim family supported by community following loved one’s death

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Monticello are showing support for a family who lost a loved one this week.

An officer and a Champaign man were killed at Town Center Apartments in Champaign. It happened Wednesday.

Two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when shots were fired. 24-year-old Darion Lafayette and 44-year-old Chris Oberheim died.

Oberheim’s family issued a statement on Friday. They said he had a servant’s heart that revolved around loving his family and protecting others.

He genuinely cared about each and everyone that was ever part of his life. Through the hustles and bustles of life stay kind-hearted, take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together. Family of Chris Oberheim

Oberheim started his career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000. He later joined the Champaign Police Department.

He was a father and husband.