OAKWOOD, Ill (WCIA) — Two teens were riding their bikes in oakwood when they saw a fire. Alex Silha and Kemper Hinchman ride their bikes around town all the time. Little did they know, this would be a bike ride they’d never forget.

“We were going to go over to the local ice cream place,” Silha said. “We were going down this alley and I said to my buddy, ‘I think that’s a house fire.”

Sure enough— Silha and his buddy Kemper Hinchman saw smoke coming from the side of a neighbor’s house. Hinchman said immediately swooped into action.

“We called 911 and they asked if there was anyone in the house,” Hinchman said. ‘we knocked on the door and Mr. Porter came out.”

Porter didn’t realize the side of his house was burning until the boys alerted him. As they waited for firefighters to arrive, Silha said they took matters into their own hands.

“We stomped on it,” Silha said. He [Porter] eventually got the hose out for us and we were hosing it down.”

The boys and porter put out the flames before first responders got there. Cheri Silha, Alex’s mom, was amazed by her son’s good deed but says it’s no surprise he went above and beyond.

“Alex has a very big heart,” she said. “He’s very kind, very generous and puts the needs of others before his.”

Oakwood Fire Chief Jeremy Evans said boys should be commended for their brave act.

“Today, especially in the volunteer world, we don’t have as much help as we’re used to having. So, it’s encouraging to see that their youth out there are actually willing to be actionable in situations. And not only that, make decisions that are helping the community.”

Evans was so impressed that he offered both young men spots in their junior fire cadet program. Silha said he’s interested and Kemper hopes to join when he turns 14.