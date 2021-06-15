Oakwood Residents concerned about their water bills increasing

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA)–We told you people in Oakwood are worried about their water bills increasing. At the start of next year those rates could go up even higher.

Utility services of Illinois has been the village’s provider since 2014. They have to propose rate increases to the ICC. If this latest proposal is approved, it would increase their current rate by another 30 percent. Some neighbors say their water bill used to be around 50-dollars a month. Now it’s anywhere between 100 to 130.

“We’re all paying these water bills. Everybody in the community, no one is exempt from that,” one neighbor said. “So its really been more of a discussion in the community.”

Residents also say they have issues with the quality of water. Some people in town have said their water comes out extremely cloudy coming out of the sink, and aren’t sure whether it’s safe enough to drink.