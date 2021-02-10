Nursing homes stay diligent during vaccination process

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — There may be a vaccine for COVID-19, but that does not mean nursing homes are letting their guard down.

“Even though we’re working towards making everyone safer by getting the vaccine, we are still following guidelines put forth by our licensing agency, public health and the CDC,” said David Standerfer, executive director at Oddfellow Rebecca Home in Mattoon.

For many places, those guidelines include continuing to wear masks, socially distance and regular testing.

Some homes, like Oddfellow, have already gotten residents their first and second doses. Others said they are waiting for the rest of the county to become vaccinated before relaxing their guidelines.