Nursing Homes prepare for returning to normal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some living facilities are getting closer and closer to returning to normal at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana, some families are already seeing their loved ones at a limited capacity.

“We welcomed back visitors to our Meadowbrook Health Center last week,” marketing director Karen Blatzer said. “This week visitors returned to our Greenhouse homes, and next week we’ll allow visitors in our independent living areas.”

But it’s not totally back to normal just yet.

“Masks still need to be warn and visits still need to be scheduled,” she said.

Other homes said they’ll need a little more time before taking that step. Oddfellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon has already gotten people their first and second doses. They say they’re getting very close to bringing home some visitors back in person.

“Even though we’re working towards making everybody safer by getting the vaccine,” David Standerfer said. “We still are following the guidance put forth by our liscensing agency.”

For many homes, those guidelines include continuing to wear masks, socially distance and regular testing.

The Inman place in Champaign is in the process of getting their workers and tenants their second doses. They said they’re going to be as careful as possible for the rest of 2021.

“You know there was a time there where everybody was so discouraged it was hard to get through,” marketing director Cyndy Johnson said. “But now I believe we really feel a sense that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and things will get better.”