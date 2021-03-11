Nursing homes changes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Since the pandemic started, seniors in nursing homes haven’t been held by family. “To watch that decline appear with our residents as this pandemic really took force, it was heartbreaking,” said Molly Carpenter, Imboden Creek Administrator.

Now that’s changing. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS) and the CDC gave updated guidance for nursing homes to safely increase visitation options. Imboden Creek’s Administrator says there are restrictions based on positivity rate and vaccination rate within the facility. For their residents, it means the ones who have been fully vaccinated can finally be hugged. “I had a resident’s husband who had come in for a scheduled visit. He was fully anticipating to sit across the table with the marked six foot distance and of course with masks and so forth. He came in, and the staff came over and told him to give her a hug. That was pretty special. It’s been literally one year since he’s touched his wife,” said Carpenter.

That’s a sentiment other nursing home workers are experiencing as well. Petersen Health Care is also making changes. They have been putting policies and practices in place to allow families to be able to come in and see people who live there. “I feel like we’re able to do this because of the vaccines that have been available to us. They really set nursing home residents as a priority to become vaccinated,” said Katie Hanner with Petersen Health Care.

They say the guidelines are making a big difference for everyone. “Very exciting especially for our residents and our families,” said Hanner. “To be able to witness that, it just adds a spirit here that hasn’t been here for nearly a year,” said Carpenter.